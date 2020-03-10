Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NCV)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.55.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

