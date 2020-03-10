Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VCU Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6,717.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 168,265 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 173,466 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 181,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 364,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,612,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,678,238. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

