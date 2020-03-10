Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Akorn has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

