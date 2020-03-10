Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.83.
Shares of NASDAQ AKRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Akorn has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.46.
About Akorn
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
