Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NYSE AL opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. Air Lease has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $49.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Susan Mccaw purchased 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,544,000 after purchasing an additional 135,928 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

