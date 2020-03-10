Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target lowered by Cowen from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$52.08.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at C$30.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.01 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.