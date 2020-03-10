AFH Financial Group’s (AFHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AFH Financial Group (LON:AFHP) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AFHP stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.68) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 387.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 325.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.15. AFH Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 462 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from AFH Financial Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. AFH Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Alan Hudson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £2,298,000 ($3,022,888.71). Also, insider Mark Chambers bought 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £24,996.78 ($32,881.85).

AFH Financial Group Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. The company offers wealth management and financial planning services, including investment management, pension and retirement planning, tax and inheritance planning, life cover and family protection, and mortgages, as well as discretionary investment management services.

