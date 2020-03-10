AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAV. William Blair cut AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 9.01. AeroVironment has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,688 shares of company stock worth $1,441,958 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,923,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

