Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeroports de Paris has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $162.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.79. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $162.58 and a 12-month high of $196.85.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

