Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NYSE ADNT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 2.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

