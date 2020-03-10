ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACIW. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $58,644,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,085,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 47,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

