AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACIU. BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.94 on Friday. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AC Immune by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.