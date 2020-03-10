Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Aaron’s worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 36,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.