51job (JOBS) to Release Earnings on Monday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ JOBS traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,284. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.