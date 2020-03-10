5,058 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,330,000 after purchasing an additional 389,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

DAL stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 723,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564,785. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.