1,141 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.56. 236,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.17. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $222.84 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.12.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

