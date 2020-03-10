$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after acquiring an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.