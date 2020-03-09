Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Zoetis worth $264,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Zoetis by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,911,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,791,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,586,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.38. 44,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,718. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

