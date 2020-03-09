Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $115.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from to and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.24. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $326,812.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,460.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,205,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,048,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

