Zacks Investment Research Lowers Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

