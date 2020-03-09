Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $984.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,072,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,017,000 after acquiring an additional 404,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,692 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,519,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,903,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

