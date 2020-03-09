Zacks Investment Research Lowers J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Several other research firms have also commented on JJSF. CL King assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.50.

JJSF stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.30. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

