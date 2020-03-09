Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSBC. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $310.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 116,854 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.