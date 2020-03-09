Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $73.14

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.14 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 130371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

