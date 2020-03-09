WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Stock Position Boosted by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 640,038 shares during the quarter. WPX Energy comprises approximately 4.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned approximately 0.38% of WPX Energy worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WPX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 889,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,262. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

