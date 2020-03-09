WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 20644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

