Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $229.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.88. The stock had a trading volume of 96,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.