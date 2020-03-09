WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $211.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.88.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $165.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.71. WEX has a 1-year low of $162.56 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEX will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

