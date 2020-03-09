Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

WNEB has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WNEB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,197. The company has a market cap of $210.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.