Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,408,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

