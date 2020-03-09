Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Chou Associates Management Inc.

Chou Associates Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 6.5% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $3.60 on Monday, hitting $33.49. 24,171,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,408,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

