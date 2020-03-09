Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $102.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.17.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock worth $2,066,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,976,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,687,000 after acquiring an additional 67,355 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.