Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

PEB traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 122,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,616,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,362,000 after acquiring an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,969,000 after acquiring an additional 371,620 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

