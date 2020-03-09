Warburg Research Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €16.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.28 ($18.93).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €10.42 ($12.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €12.11 and a 200-day moving average of €12.85. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.24 ($11.90) and a 1 year high of €16.79 ($19.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

