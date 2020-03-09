Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.44. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.27.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

