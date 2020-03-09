Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Earns Hold Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

VYGR opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,276 shares in the company, valued at $351,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

