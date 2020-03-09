Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €54.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.69 ($63.59).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.69. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a fifty-two week high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.