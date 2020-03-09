Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €52.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.69 ($63.59).

Vonovia stock opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.69. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a twelve month high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

