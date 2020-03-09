Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €45.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.69 ($63.59).

ETR:VNA opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 1 year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

