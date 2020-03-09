Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($72.21) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.69 ($63.59).

VNA opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.69. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a fifty-two week high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

