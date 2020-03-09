Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNA. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.69 ($63.59).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a twelve month high of €54.48 ($63.35). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

