Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.69 ($63.59).

Shares of VNA opened at €51.40 ($59.77) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a PE ratio of 28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €47.69. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12-month high of €54.48 ($63.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

