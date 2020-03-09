Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $15.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.95. 187,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 219,305 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vipshop by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after acquiring an additional 936,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Vipshop by 444.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.