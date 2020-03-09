Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,277 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLDM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fluidigm by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fluidigm by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLDM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 12,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,131. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $193.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. Fluidigm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

