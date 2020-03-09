Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,156 Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlington Asset Investment were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $193.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

