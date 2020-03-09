Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NESR shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NESR traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,703. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $608.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $185.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

