Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 207,538 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 151,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TAST shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. 30,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,032. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

