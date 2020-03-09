Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Evolus by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Evolus by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. 13,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,646. The firm has a market cap of $236.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.99. Evolus Inc has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

