Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Express were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,601,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $2.74. 47,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $189.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

