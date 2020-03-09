Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.20. 1,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $585.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.