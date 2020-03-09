Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 817 Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $548,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of TMDX traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $14.26. 3,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,661. The firm has a market cap of $325.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

